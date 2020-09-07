Art Attack presenter Neil Buchanan has quashed rumours he is the mysterious street artist Banksy.

The identity of the infamous Englishman has been kept under wraps for many years as his works continue to sell for millions of pounds.

Banksy has been able to keep his identity hidden despite being one of the most famous modern artists - (Copyright PA)

But a conspiracy theory that suggested kids TV host Buchanan was Banksy began gathering momentum on social media recently.

And the 58-year-old’s team have now had to come out and deny the rumours, insisting there is ‘no truth whatsoever’.

The statement on his website read: "Neil Buchanan is NOT Banksy.

"We have been inundated with enquiries over the weekend regarding the current social media story.

"Unfortunately this website does not have the infrastructure to answer all these enquiries individually, however we can confirm that there is no truth in the rumour whatsoever.

​"Neil spent Lockdown with vulnerable members of his family and is now preparing to launch his new art collection in 2021.

"Thank you and please stay safe."

Buchanan, who began his TV presenting career with five years as host of Finders Keepers in the early 1990s, presented Art Attack for 17 years between 1990 and 2007.

Prior to his career in the media, Buchanan was also in a heavy metal band called Marseille back in 1976.