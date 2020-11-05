Ariana Grande takes aim at influencers for not staying at home during ‘deadly pandemic’

Ariana Grande has hit out at influencers
Ariana Grande has hit out at influencers - (Copyright Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
19:40pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

US popstar Ariana Grande has slammed influencers for going out and partying during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The 27 year-old shared her concern during an appearance on YouTube's Zach Sang Show.

Grande, who is best known for hits ‘7 rings’ and ‘Into You,’ said: “Did we really all need to go to f*****g Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?”

Saddle Ranch is a popular hotspot for celebrities in West Hollywood.

She added: "We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad?

“We all needed that Instagram post that badly?”

Sign up to our newsletter

Ariana Grande

Coronavirus

TikTok