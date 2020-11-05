Ariana Grande takes aim at influencers for not staying at home during ‘deadly pandemic’
19:40pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
US popstar Ariana Grande has slammed influencers for going out and partying during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 27 year-old shared her concern during an appearance on YouTube's Zach Sang Show.
Grande, who is best known for hits ‘7 rings’ and ‘Into You,’ said: “Did we really all need to go to f*****g Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?”
Saddle Ranch is a popular hotspot for celebrities in West Hollywood.
She added: "We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad?
“We all needed that Instagram post that badly?”