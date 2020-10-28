Arctic Monkeys to release live album from Royal Albert Hall in December
Arctic Monkeys have announced they are releasing a live album from the band’s performance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018 in a bid to raise money for charity War Child UK.
The recording, which fans are already able to pre-order ahead of its release on December 4, will be available in both vinyl and CD formats.
In a series of tweets, the band said: "On June 7 2018 we played a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds from that night were donated to @warchilduk in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating & rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.
"The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever.
"To enable @warchilduk to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are releasing a live album, recorded on that evening. All proceeds will go direct to the charity.
"Pre-order here: http://smarturl.it/AMLiveAtTheRAH
"We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of @warchilduk."
Arctic Monkeys have not released an album since their sixth studio record Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino came out in May 2018.