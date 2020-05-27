A company founded by a former TV Apprentice contestant has fallen foul of the Advertising Standards Authority by implying its products could help cure coronavirus.

Daniel Elahi, who appeared on Series 14 of the Lord Sugar-led BBC show, founded a company called Revival Shots which sells Vitamin C rehydration sachets.

But the ASA have ruled that advertisements posted on Facebook and Instagram gave the impression that the sachets may help recovery from coronavirus.

The ASA also explained that one of the adverts - which has now been taken down - claimed the USA and China were both currently testing Vitamin C as a possible cure for the disease, which is false.

A spokesman for the ASA told the BBC: "We considered the ad, therefore, implied that consuming Revival Shots could, through their vitamin C content, help to cure COVID-19.

"Given that the ad was posted in mid-April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, referred to symptoms sometimes associated with COVID-19 and the reviewer's 'paranoia' about those symptoms, and included the hashtag '#staysafe' which was commonly associated with the pandemic, we considered consumers would understand that the claims in the review were intended to be understood to relate to COVID-19."

Elahi, who made it to the semi-finals before being fired by Lord Sugar, is one of the company’s two directors.

Revival Shots are yet to make a statement addressing the misleading adverts.

The ASA added: "Revival Shots had not provided any evidence to demonstrate that their products contained any vitamin in amounts sufficient that they could use any of those authorised health claims in advertising for their products.

"The ads must not appear again in the form complained about."