Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn has urged the Government to allow musicians to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost all live events with crowds have been prohibited since the first lockdown in the UK back in March.

Musicians have struggled from the impact of the coronavirus - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

And while Albarn realises individuals should be able to choose whether they feel safe enough to stage shows, he does not agree with a blanket ban.

"If people are willing to perform, they should be allowed to," the former Blur man told Sky News.

"No one should be forced to do anything, but if people are willing then somehow we can make it work so everyone can feel comfortable and participate.

"You’ve got to allow music to continue. We are trying to preserve everyone’s health at the moment so passionately, we mustn’t ignore live music in that prescription."

The rockstar, who can be innovative during the pandemic with the Gorillaz because of the virtual characters they have created over the years, also condemned the attitude of the Conservative party historically towards the arts.

He added: "It’s sadly something that has been in the DNA of all Conservative governments since Thatcher, the diminishing of the value of the arts, it’s very short sighted and really goes against something I feel extremely proud of.

"Our British identity is our creative industries and our creative history."

Gorillaz released their seventh album Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez earlier this month.