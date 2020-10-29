Adele confirms she’s single amid Skepta dating rumours
Popstar Adele has shut down rumours she is dating rapper Skepta after confirming she’s ‘single’.
The 32 year-old hosted Saturday Night Live at the weekend and has since posted on Instagram to thank her fans for their support.
She also addressed rumours that she has been romantically linked to Skepta, 38, who is best known for songs ‘That’s Not Me’ and ‘Shutdown’.
It comes after a source told People that the pair were dating, but Adele has since called herself a ‘single cat lady’.
She wrote on Instagram: "Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show!
"I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves.
"Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year."