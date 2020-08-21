British actress Jennifer Kirby has announced she is leaving Call the Midwife after four years.

The 32 year-old, who has played Nurse Valerie Dyer since series six, said it was a ‘huge honour’ to be part of the BBC hit drama.

She wrote on Twitter: "After four joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.

“The programme is truly a national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful. I can’t wait to keep watching our beloved Nonnatuns from the other side of the screen. Long live Call the Midwife. So long chicks.”

Fans of the show are heartbroken by the news, with one writing: "As sad as this makes me vals journey has been so amazing to watch. I’m so sorry to see her go but she truly had an incredible part and you are incredible for making it happen.

“So much love and best of luck in your next journey. I’ll miss Val and her never ending list of family.”

Another said: “Val is one of my favorite television characters of all-time and it was a joy to watch you play her. Although I’m heartbroken that you’re leaving, I know you will thrive in whatever decide to do next - you’re an outstanding actress. Best of luck!!”

As one user wrote: “Truly gutted to read this, loved Val and have been enjoying seeing Jen bring her character to life through the ups and downs. Jen you are a great actor and will be sorely missed.”