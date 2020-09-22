Actress Helen Flanagan is expecting her third child with footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair
13:51pm, Tue 22 Sep 2020
Actress Helen Flanagan is pregnant with her third child with Preston North End footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair.
The Coronation Street star, 30, revealed the news on Instagram, writing: “Our 3rd baby arriving March 2021 @scotty__sinclair.”
The pair already have two daughters, Matilda, 3, and Delilah, 1.
They have been together for ten years and Preston North End player Scott, 31, proposed to her in 2018, with the couple postponing their wedding from February until next year.
Co-star Michelle Keegan wrote: “Awwwwww babe!!!! Congratulations so happy for you all!”
Actress Kym Marsh added: “Ahhh how gorgeous!! I’m so very happy for you guys xxx.”
Love Island star Maura Higgins said: “Massive congratulations.”