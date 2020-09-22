Actress Gabrielle Union to host a ‘Friends' reading with all-black cast
US actress Gabrielle Union is set to host an all-black cast reading of popular sitcom series ‘Friends’.
The event will also feature Uzo Adbua, Sterling K Brown, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope.
The reading has been directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield and will take place via Zoom.
The description on the event page reads: “Join us for another night of TV unlike you've ever seen. This time, we bring to you our rendition of Friends, reimagined with an all-black cast.
“To tune-in and enjoy this evening, sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election.”
The event is to support When We All Vote, described as ‘a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit on a mission to change the culture around voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands, and organisations to increase participation in every election’.
The reading is scheduled to take place this evening from 6pm ET, which is around 11pm for UK viewers.