Actor Wentworth Miller quits Prison Break after announcing he ‘doesn’t want to play straight characters’
Wentworth Miller has officially announced he is leaving Prison Break after confirming 'he doesn’t want to play straight characters’.
The 48 year-old actor, who came out as gay in 2013, played Michael Scofield in the hit drama series which began in 2005 until the latest season in 2017.
The show is expected to make a comeback for a sixth season, but Miller has made it clear he is ‘out’ if it does go ahead.
Speaking to his 2.2 million followers on Instagram underneath a plain white image, he said: "I'm out. Of PB. Officially.
"Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).
"So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry.
"If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one...That's your work."
Dominic Purcell, who portrayed Lincoln Burrows in the show, supported Miller, adding: "It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning.
"Glad you have made this decision for your health and your truth. Keep the posts coming. .... love ya brother."
And 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord said: "I love the beautiful soul that you are. Thank you for taking a stand and being a voice for the voiceless. So much respect for everything you are."