Reanne Evans has the chance to become the first woman to beat a man in a televised ranking event after receiving a wildcard for the Snooker Shoot Out.

The 34 year-old is a 12-time world champion and was unbeaten at the World Women's Snooker Championship for a decade between 2005 and 2015.

And she will be joined at event, which begins on February 20 in Watford, by the woman she beat to claim the 2019 world title last year, Nutcharut Wongharuthai.

The Shoot Out, which Evans also qualified for last year only to be beaten in the first round by legend Jimmy White, involves matches that are played over just a single frame and can only last for a maximum of ten minutes.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is also set to take part in the event for the first time since 2015 when he was eliminated by Tom Ford in the second round.

The defending champion is Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh after he defeated Nottingham's Michael Holt in the final.

Another of the stand-out wildcards is Ukraine's Iulian Boiko who enters the tournament at just 14 years of age.

Evans will be hoping she can go a little further than she did at the Champion of Champions event recently when she was beaten 4-3 by Shaun Murphy in a thrilling contest.