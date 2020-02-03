San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers said her side's Super Bowl LIV defeat to Kansas City Chiefs 'reminded her of the hatred in this world'.

The 33-year-old made history as the first female and first openly gay coach to take part in a Super Bowl.

Bu San Francisco threw away a ten point lead in the final quarter as the Chiefs won the end of season game 31-20, a result that left Sowers bitterly disappointed.

She said: "Thank you, Faithful. This season didn’t end as we would have liked but we will keep moving forward . #FallForward #49ers."

Later on, she added: "I wanted this so bad for my guys... for my dad. Congrats to the @Chiefs... please as you comment to my players or staff members, remember we are all human. As @TheEllenShow says, Be Kind. This loss has unfortunately reminded me of the hatred in this world."

Kansas City's victory was only their second ever Super Bowl, securing the crown a full 50 years after their only other title.

After the match, the Chiefs' quarter-back and man of the match performer Patrick Mahomes said: "I never have that mindset of losing the game.