San Francisco 49ers' history-making offensive coach Katie Sowers says Super Bowl defeat to Kansas City Chiefs reminds her of 'all the hatred in this world'
San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers said her side's Super Bowl LIV defeat to Kansas City Chiefs 'reminded her of the hatred in this world'.
The 33-year-old made history as the first female and first openly gay coach to take part in a Super Bowl.
Bu San Francisco threw away a ten point lead in the final quarter as the Chiefs won the end of season game 31-20, a result that left Sowers bitterly disappointed.
She said: "Thank you, Faithful. This season didn’t end as we would have liked but we will keep moving forward . #FallForward #49ers."
Later on, she added: "I wanted this so bad for my guys... for my dad. Congrats to the @Chiefs... please as you comment to my players or staff members, remember we are all human. As @TheEllenShow says, Be Kind. This loss has unfortunately reminded me of the hatred in this world."
Kansas City's victory was only their second ever Super Bowl, securing the crown a full 50 years after their only other title.
After the match, the Chiefs' quarter-back and man of the match performer Patrick Mahomes said: "I never have that mindset of losing the game.
"I play and compete to the very end, the last whistle, until that clock strikes zero. I knew we weren't in the ideal situation but I believed in my defence to get stops and they did. We kept fighting and we found ways to win in the end."