MMA star Cris Cyborg believes her clash with Julia Budd at Bellator 238 this Saturday will be 'one of the greatest fights in women's MMA history'.

The 34-year-old, who left the UFC after beating Felicia Spencer in July 2019, takes on the Canadian for the women's featherweight belt in Inglewood, California.

And Cyborg could not be more excited and optimistic of how entertaining the fight will be.

Speaking to BJPENN.com, she said: “I think it will be a good fight and fans will end up remembering it as one of the greatest fights in WMMA history.

“I have trained hard and Julia Budd is a long time undefeated champion coming to prove something to the world. This will be a must-watch fight.”

Cyborg is well aware of the magnitude of the challenge ahead of her, but is relishing the opportunity to make history.

She added: "She is eight years undefeated and champion in the most established, deepest female featherweight division in the sport. I am excited to have the opportunity to become the first Grand Slam champion in MMA by capturing all four of the major world championships in my weight class.