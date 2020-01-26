Cris Cyborg has written her name into the history books as the first woman to become the world champion in four promotions after knocking out Julia Budd on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old fighter dominated the featherweight title fight in California against defending champion Budd, a woman who has not been beaten since she lost to Ronda Rousey in 2011.

Cyborg, real name Cristiane Justino Venâncio, used the natural brawling style that she has developed across her experiences in IFC, UFC and Strikeforce to battle her way to victory and knock out the Canadian in the fourth round.

Budd fought hard but could not hold off the dominating punches to the head from the multiple-time champion.

She was knocked to the ground with a hefty body shot and crumbled to the floor from the impact of the right hook. Cyborg showed no sign of letting up and continued to attack until referee Mike Beltran ended the grapple at 1 min 14 seconds through the frame.

An elated Cyborg lay down in triumph after achieving her goal of becoming a champion in four major fight promotions.

“I trained really hard for this title. I respect Julia, she stayed long time undefeated,” said Cyborg.

More from Bellator Bellator star Cris Cyborg reveals WWE and boxing are both possible options for her ahead of Julia Budd clash