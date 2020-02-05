Cris Cyborg has celebrated Leah McCourt's fight against Judith Ruis being promoted to the headline event in Dublin.

In a historic move, McCourt's fight will headline Bellator Dublin at the 3Arena after James Gallagher was ruled out of the original main event due to injury.

And Cyborg, 34, welcomed the move, telling KO Media: "Leah McCourt headlining Bellator Dublin is huge!"

"She's a world class talent and being able to main event Ireland is a historic event for the Featherweight Division.

"Scott Coker has always had the ability to spot the sports top talent and seeing him invest in the women's divisions just shows he understands the dynamics our fan demographic as female athletes capture for the company," added the multi promotion "Grand Slam" belt holder."

Cyborg also acknowledged the depth of the Irish fighting talent, pointing out Sinead Kavanagh, the second Irish woman in the division.

"I think it is amazing that Ireland has so much talent at the female featherweight division," she added.

"It just goes to support what I've always said that the female 145lbs weight class will eventually be viewed as the most stacked division in all of women Mixed Martial Arts."

Speaking about fighting in Ireland herself, Cyborg said: "Ireland is a country where I would love an opportunity to fight one day, I have many Irish fans who have supported me through the years from Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, and now Bellator."