Belfast-born MMA fighter Leah McCourt has been announced as the first female fighter to headline at Bellator Dublin.

Her fight was upgraded to the main event when James Gallagher was ruled out due to injury.

The 27-year-old mother of one will take on Germany's Judith Ruiz on the history-making occasion at the 3Arena on February 22.

Leah with her daughter Isabelle (Twitter: @leahmccourtmma)

McCourt shared the news on Instagram, writing that she is 'ready to make history'.

"It's hard to believe that a single Mum from a council estate in Belfast will be the main event in a sold-out 3Arena in Dublin live on Channel 5," she wrote.

She added: "I have clawed my way up from the bottom, life has thrown everything at me, but my determination has never waivered, this moment is a testament to my faith, work ethic, my team, my family and never giving up.

"To be the first Irish female to ever headline a major MMA promotions card and the first female to headline a @bellatoreurope card is surreal and emotional.

"I'm ready to rise to the occasion," she added. "Trust me, this will be a main event performance. Ready to make history."

McCourt also offered her best wishes for a speedy recovery to Gallagher and thanked him for the part he played in bringing the event to Dublin writing: "I wish @strabanimal a speedy recovery and thanks for bringing Bellator to Europe.

"If it wasn’t for a superstar like James, a lot of us wouldn’t have this platform, still be fighting for pennies and jobless. Born for such a time as this."

She concluded her post with reference to her daughter, saying: "This is for you Isabella! #HISTORY"

Not content with just making history, McCourt will also be donating commission from the tickets to the friends of cancer centre.