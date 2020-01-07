WWE legend Paige has hinted at a possible return to the ring after nearly two years on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old, who is a two-time Divas champion and was the first ever NXT Women's champion, was forced to retire in April 2018 because of a career-ending neck injury.

Since then she has appeared in roles outside the ropes including Smackdown General Manager and as a part of the WWE Backstage show, but now rumours are circling around the possibility of her making a triumphant comeback in the ring.

According to PWInsider: “Paige is back on WWE Backstage this week. She has been teasing something big for her career on social media.

"After her last neck procedure, the biggest thing would be a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble but there’s no word if that is happening.”

Several blockbuster news items have previously been announced on Tuesday night's WWE Backstage, so fans are waiting with baited breath at the possibility of Paige's return being formally confirmed.

Daniel Bryan has paved the way for Paige to return to the sport as he came out of retirement to compete again after two years out with his own career-ending injury.