Donald Trump retweets five polls claiming he won final presidential debate against Joe Biden
Donald Trump has retweeted five polls which suggested he won the presidential debate against Joe Biden on Thursday evening.
Trump clashed with Biden over a range of issues including coronavirus, immigration and criminal justice as the two candidates exchanged verbals for the final time ahead of the election on November 3.
And after the 90-minute debate was concluded, Trump proceeded to post polls from a variety of sources including The Daily Wire, The Blaze and Las Vegas Review-Journal which produced favourable results with regards to the his performance.
One of the polls cited by Trump came from Fox radio host Clay Travis who described the debate as an ‘absolute massacre for Trump, pure destruction of Biden’.
However, The Guardian reported that it was Biden who won the final debate among those voting in a CNN poll and with a group of undecided voters in swing-state North Carolina.
According to those in North Carolina, Trump’s strengths came when discussing the economy, while Biden’s were in relation to ‘unifying’ Americans.