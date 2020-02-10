WWE have confirmed WrestleMania 37 will take place at a brand new stadium in Los Angeles in March 2021.

The epic showdown will take place at the newly built £3.85 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack.

WrestleMania 37 heads to Los Angeles (Twitter: WWE)

Building work is expected to be completed later in the year and the stadium will then become the home to NFL sides Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, boasting a capacity of 70,240.

This can also be expanded for major events, meaning up to 100,240 fans will be able to squeeze into the huge arena.

WrestleMania has descended on LA a number of times, with WrestleMania II, VII, XII, 16 and the infamous 21 all having taken place there.

The 21st edition was the iconic event in 2005 which saw Batista and John Cena win their first world titles.

It was also the scene of the first Money in the Bank Ladder match which saw Edge reign victorious.

WWE chairman Vince McMahon spoke about the return to LA, saying: “On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles.

“WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza.”