WWE twins Brie and Nikki Bella have announced they are both pregnant and expecting less than a fortnight apart.

Despite fan speculations, the twins, 36, insisted they didn't plan for this.

"People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!" said Brie.

Nikki, who recently announced her engagement to former Dancing with the Stars professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, admitted she thought she was just experiencing 'twin vibes' from her pregnant sister.

She said: "I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn't even late yet.

"And so I'm like, 'Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she's pregnant?"

This will be the couple's first child, while Brie and her husband, WWE star Daniel Bryan, already have a two-year-old daughter, Birdie.

"It's actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we've been super nauseous," added Brie.

Nikki elaborated on this, saying: "I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it's crazy because I'm not going out and partying.

"I'm not hitting up my usual happy hours. There's no wine in my life.