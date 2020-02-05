WWE's superstar duo Maria and Mike Kanellis have announced the birth of their second child.

Maria, 37, took to social media to share the news of their first son called Carver Mars Bennett.

The pair started dating in 2011 and later married in 2014. The 2009 Diva of the Year gave birth to their first child, Fredrica, in 2018.

WWE's 2017 Ring of Honor Wrestler of the Year Deonna Purrazzo commented: "Congrats!!!"