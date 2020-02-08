WWE star Alexa Bliss 'romantically linked' with singer Ryan Cabrera after wrestler The Miz set the pair up at Smackdown
WWE star Alexa Bliss has reportedly been getting romantic with US singer Ryan Cabrera.
The pair were set up by the wrestler, The Miz, at the Smackdown on Fox premiere in October last year.
According toTMZ sources the two 'immediately hit it off' and have since spent lots of time together.
They were spotted together in St Louis for New Year's Eve and weeks later in Chicago, as Bliss was fighting in WWE Survivor Series and Cabrera was performing. And only last week they were pictured at Disneyland together.
Bliss has won six championships in WWE and was also the winner of the first Elimination Chamber match in 2018.