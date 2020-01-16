WWE legend and executive Vice-President Triple H has issued an apology to Paige after making a 'terrible joke' about her at a media event.

The 50-year-old made the off-colour comment when speaking to members of the wrestling press ahead of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II and shocked fans when he suggested the 27-year-old might have children she doesn't know about.

Speaking about a possible return from injury for both Paige and Edge, Triple H said: "I'm a fan just like everyone else. I would love to see [Edge or Paige] step into the ring and compete.

"More importantly than that, though, I would like to see them live long, healthy lives.

"You know, Edge has kids. Paige - maybe - she probably has some she doesn't know of."

Paige, however, was not amused by the remark.

The 27-year-old, who previously revealed she felt suicidal following the leak of a sex tape in 2017, shared a video of Triple H accompanied by the retweet caption: "Even my boss jokes about me...no wonder you guys still do it too."