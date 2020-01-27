WWE fans have been left furious over Charlotte Flair's 2020 Women's Royal Rumble win over Shayna Baszler.

Flair, a ten-time WWE champion, has now sealed herself a spot for a WrestleMania match-up with either the Raw or SmackDown women's belt holders.

The 33 year-old after her fight said: "Since day one I've been a diamond cut to last.

"And whether any of you wanted me to win or to lose, tonight I reminded all of you that this is my division. Wooooo!"

Flair had also eliminated NXT star Bianca Belair before taking the crown against Baszler.

And fans were left angry, describing the situation as a 'wasted opportunity to build the division with a fresh feud'.

One fan wrote: "SHAYNA. BASZLER. SHOULD. HAVE. WON. THE. WOMEN’S. RUMBLE. F***. CHARLOTTE. FLAIR."

Another wrote on Twitter: "Charlotte winning The WOMEN’S Royal Rumble is a f***ing MISTAKE!!!