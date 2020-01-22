WWE is to be shown in the UK on free-to-air television for the first time in almost 20 years.

Channel Five will be showing two hour-long highlights from next month with SmackDown and Raw both featuring in weekly episodes.

Total Divas and Miz & Mrs is also set to be available on the My5 streaming service.

In the late 1900s and early 2000s, Channel 4 showed some shows and Sky Sports owned the live rights.

However, BT took the rights off Sky last summer. Pay-per-view events are exclusively available on their box office.

Channel 5's James Tatam said: "WWE has strong appeal throughout the UK and across generations so we’re very excited to be bringing their high-quality entertainment to an even bigger free-to-air audience in the UK."