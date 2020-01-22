WWE to be shown in the UK on free-to-air TV for the first time in 20 years
WWE is to be shown in the UK on free-to-air television for the first time in almost 20 years.
Channel Five will be showing two hour-long highlights from next month with SmackDown and Raw both featuring in weekly episodes.
Total Divas and Miz & Mrs is also set to be available on the My5 streaming service.
In the late 1900s and early 2000s, Channel 4 showed some shows and Sky Sports owned the live rights.
However, BT took the rights off Sky last summer. Pay-per-view events are exclusively available on their box office.
Channel 5's James Tatam said: "WWE has strong appeal throughout the UK and across generations so we’re very excited to be bringing their high-quality entertainment to an even bigger free-to-air audience in the UK."
The shows will start from February 2 on Saturdays and Sundays at 10.30am.