Charlotte Flair booked her place at Wrestlemania by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The ten-time WWE women's champion was knocked through the ropes and seemed to have been forgotten about until it came down to the final three.

And upon her return to the ring, Flair stunned favourite Shayna Baszler to take the victory and ensure she will be on the grandest stage of them all.

Meanwhile, Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch retained her title after defeating Asuka as the Irish superstar extends her long reign with the belt which stretches back to April last year.

Much like Lynch, Bayley also kept her Smackdown Women's title with a victory over Lacey Evans, so it was a day of successful defences at the Royal Rumble.