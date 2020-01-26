WWE star Lana has literally got her fans 'dreaming' ahead of the much-anticipated Royal Rumble showdown in Texas tonight.

The Russian, real name CJ Perry, shared her own dreams - ranging from winning a WWE Championship, to the more aspirational being the first WWE star to win an Emmy, becoming a self-made billionaire and, bizzarely, gaining her scuba-diving certificate.

Accompanying another set of revealing photos, the 34-year-old encourages her followers to come up with their own 100 dreams.

Lana, who is married to fellow WWE star Miroslav Barnyashev and has a 3.6 million army of fans, also took the opportunity to address cyber-bullying and revealed some of the abusive attacks she has suffered.

She wrote: "Share with me your wildest & biggest dream?" and continued with an explanation about her own dreams including becoming "the first @WWE #Superstar to go from the #wrestling ring to the #MetGala" as well as "Helping stop Cyber Bullying" and "Win a WWE #Championship."

Lana in one of the latest pictures shared with her followers (Instagram: @thelanawwe)

She continued: "I want to be remembered as the person that gave more than you could ask or imagined. Plus, inspired people to resiliently chase their wildest dreams ! I have 99 more crazy BIG dreams ! Write a 100 dreams down today that you want to achieve in your life!

"Have the audacity to dream big ! Remember, if we shoot for the stars & land on the moon we are still landing on the moon!"

In a darker side of her social media experience, she hit back at trolls who have accused her of being a "prostitute" for her stream of raunchy posts.

"I can’t express enough of how mind-blowing it is," she said.

The stunning Russian WWE star poses in an all-in-one (Instagram: @thelanawwe)

"People don’t have to agree with my decisions in life, that’s fine but if they don’t agree with me that doesn’t give them the right to come on my Instagram and call me a whore or a slut.

"I’ve been called a prostitute on there. What are you even talking about, really? That I’m ‘ugly, fat, the worst human."

She finished by saying: "Cyber-bullying is incredible. I knew it existed, but I never really thought it was to this extent. It’s really wrong.

"Just because you disagree with someone’s lifestyle doesn’t mean that you should come and be mean to them in life or on social media."

The posts were met with numerous compliments from fans and followers. One wrote: "You! You are my inspiration!! My God!" while another added: "Stop cyber bullying, I love this."