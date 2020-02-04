WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey has said she will not be returning to the ring in a full-time capacity.

The former UFC fighter has said the demand she was put under when she was involved in WWE was too much and she doesn't want to put her family through that again.

In an interview with Jackass' Steve-O, she said: "I did completely full-time for a year. Well, not completely, I did all of the TV and as many live shows as I could.

"So I probably worked 200 days out of the year last year. But most people do way more. Most people have live shows throughout the week, then go and do TV, then get to be home for a day and a half, then do it again. [It's] non-stop. It was so much time away from my family that I couldn't do it sustainably."

Though she has said she will return to WWE, she has not confirmed when.