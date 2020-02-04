Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance at WWE Monday Night Raw when she interrupted Royal Rumble champion Charlotte Flair in a bid to set up a clash at WrestleMania 36.

Having emerged victorious in the Rumble, Flair now has the opportunity to challenge for any title she wishes at WrestleMania.

And just as the moment came for the big reveal, Ripley's walk-on music blared out as the crowd began to chant 'NXT' when she approached the ring.

Ripley congratulated Flair on her Royal Rumble win and acknowledged her previous victories over Becky and Bayley, but added that she had never beaten her.

She then dropped the microphone and held her NXT title up as chants of 'yes, yes, yes' reverberated around the arena, with Flair then glancing at the WrestleMania sign.

The two women stood toe-to-toe and Charlotte gave a smirk as she walked past Ripley and made her way up the ramp.

Midway through her exit she turned and uttered a short 'woo' as rumours began to rage that this showdown is going to happen at the 'grandest stage of them all'.