Peyton Royce posts topless photo teasing WWE return after disappearing in aftermath of tag-team loss to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

"The IIconics" aka Peyton Royce (right) and tag-team partner Billie Kay have been absent from WWE since November (Instagram: @peytonroycewwe)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
13:52pm, Mon 10 Feb 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Australian WWE star Peyton Royce has teased fans that she may return to the ring after she disappeared following a tag-team loss in November.

The post fuelled rumours that the head of WWE Vince McMahon will be welcoming her back to the ring in the near future.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a pair of yellow bikini bottoms and trainers with an arm across her chest.

She cryptically captioned the photo 'Freedom is a state of mind', causing fans to speculate that she could be getting back inside the ropes soon.

Royce, real name Cassie McIntosh, and tag-team partner Billie Kay are together known as the "IIconics" and it is rumoured the pair are set to return together.

The pair made their WWE debut in 2018 and a year later claimed the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.