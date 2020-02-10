Australian WWE star Peyton Royce has teased fans that she may return to the ring after she disappeared following a tag-team loss in November.

The post fuelled rumours that the head of WWE Vince McMahon will be welcoming her back to the ring in the near future.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a pair of yellow bikini bottoms and trainers with an arm across her chest.

She cryptically captioned the photo 'Freedom is a state of mind', causing fans to speculate that she could be getting back inside the ropes soon.

Royce, real name Cassie McIntosh, and tag-team partner Billie Kay are together known as the "IIconics" and it is rumoured the pair are set to return together.