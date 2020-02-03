Five-time WWE champion Bayley has revealed Liv Morgan's return will be a 'huge change' for the women's division.

In 2019, Morgan, 25, was drafted to SmackDown as part of the SuperStar Shake-up, before she was called back to Raw in October.

She only featured in one match against Charlotte Flair on SmackDown and decided to return to Raw as the ex-lover of Lana.

And Bayley believes her decision to come back to Raw is one that could prove a big shift in the landscape of the show.

She said: "She (Morgan) hasn’t really been on TV, so she hasn’t really been able to show what she’s capable of right now. She’s a new Liv Morgan, right?

"We saw a lot of her when she was in The Riott Squad and I had a lot of matches with them. But I think her standing on her own is gonna be a huge change for the women’s division on Raw especially, so I would love to stand toe to toe with her."

Despite wanting to fight against Morgan, she said on SmackDown she would prefer to fight Sasha Banks.

In the 2015 NXT Year-End Awards, Bayley won Female Competitor of the Year and Match of the Year, which was against Banks.

On who she would like to face next she said: "Toni Storm. That’s like the one that I know, right? Yeah, or Kay Lee Ray. I love her. [Actually] Let’s go for Kay Lee Ray … Man, there’s too many to choose from [on NXT US], but at the moment I’m gonna say Candice LeRae."

Bayley, 30, is the only woman in WWE to have won a Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Tag Team title and her aim is to keep 'dominating' the SmackDown division for as long as possible.

"I just wanna keep this [Smackdown Women’s Championship] as long as I can. I got it down. I wanna keep dominating the SmackDown division," she added.