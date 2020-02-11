Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone is to follow a family tradition by starting pro-wrestling training with the WWE.

The 18 year-old has reported to the WWE Performance Center, announcing 'it means the world to me'.

Simone, who is one of the world-famous ex-wrestler turned Hollywood actor's three daughters, will be the first fourth-generation fighter in the franchise's history.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson moved from wrestling into acting (WWE)

She said: "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

The family's WWE legacy began with the teenager's great-grandfather 'High Chief' Pater Maivia in the 1970s, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his son-in-law Rocky Johnson in 2008.

Rocky, a crowd favourite, died in January at the age of 75.

Legendary WWE fighter Triple H, who is now Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative, was delighted to welcome the newest Johnson recruit, saying: "Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center.

“Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation superstar.”