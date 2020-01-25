WWE star Paige has revealed that she wants to pursue a career in acting and hopes to work alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson following her retirement from wrestling.

The 27 year-old is the two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest winner in the title's history when she won at the age of 21. But now, the superstar who retired in 2018, wants to go into acting.

Paige told The Sun: "So obviously I'm standing down a little bit more with WWE, so I'm not doing the wrestling side of things, just doing the analyst stuff for FOX on WWE backstage.

"So now I'm slowing down with that I want to start going into acting.

"Acting is something that fulfills me too, just like how wrestling does so I'm excited to go down that path."

But Paige has greater ambitions on who she wants to act alongside and added: "Anyone. Obviously Dwayne (Johnson) because he created Fighting with My Family and I just feel like this full circle kind of thing to end up being in a movie with the guy that kind of kick-started my family's career more so.

"I mean we already had a career but it helped elevate it so much."