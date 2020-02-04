US football star Alex Morgan says expecting a baby 'hasn't slowed' her down after a video emerged of her training at seven months pregnant.

The striker announced her pregnancy with husband and La Galaxy player Servando Carrasco in October and has said she is aiming to play in the Olympics.

An earlier video of Morgan's incredible skills at six months pregnant went viral last month and she shows no signs of taking a back seat from football anytime soon.

Morgan retweeted the latest video and captioned it: "Aside from my 🙈 passing, being 7 months pregs hasn’t slowed me down too much!"

Former US soccer player Heather O'Reilly replied: "Crushing it! Keep it going!"

Fans also showed their support, one tweeting: "I’m psyched to see u crush the Olympics"