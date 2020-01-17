Video of US footballer Alex Morgan training at six months pregnant goes viral

Alex Morgan was a key player for the US at the World Cup (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
16:13pm, Fri 17 Jan 2020
US footballer Alex Morgan has been showing she's still on top of her game despite being six-months pregnant.

In the clip the mum-to-be hits trick shots and shoots effortlessly into an empty net while training with the US team.

Fans took to social media to share their support.

A Twitter user called Rosie said: "Keep crushing it @alexmorgan13." 

Another fan, Tammy, wrote: "She's flawless... so fierce!"

A fan account for Alex Morgan, Best of Alex Morgan, tweeted: "That''s my captain."

Morgan announced that she was pregnant in October and despite her baby being due in April she has said that she want to be available for the Olympics in the summer.