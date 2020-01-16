US footballer Megan Rapinoe has revealed she is fronting her first fashion campaign with brand Loewe and says she is excited to 'express herself' outside of the sport.

Rapinoe has been propelled into mainstream fame following her success with the USA at the World Cup, as well as her high-profile spats with US President Donald Trump.

She also stood up against the International Olympic Committee for banning protests at the Olympics this summer.

One shot of Rapinoe for Loewe (Instagram: Megan Rapinoe)

And now her fashion venture, which she revealed on Wednesday, said she jumped at the chance to dip her toe in the water of the fashion industry as it allowed her to escape some of the negatives women's sport brings.

Speaking to CNN, she said: "Any chance I get to do something outside of sport, particularly in fashion, I'm all over that. Particularly in the context of women's sports, where I feel we're very boxed in.

"OK fine, you're the gay activist one. Or there are always different ways that we're seen -- they're not always bad. But we're seen through the lens that our sponsors, or society or US Soccer wants to put us through. For me, (fashion) is my way of getting to do and look and express myself exactly the way that I want to.