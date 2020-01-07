Former UFC world champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has said her fiance's alleged cheating has coincided with her poor run of results in the octagon.

The 32-year-old, who was unbeaten for five years in MMA up until May 2017, lost three fights in 13 months between November 2017 and December 2018.

And while many put her dip in form down to her simply being an ageing fighter, Jedrzejczyk has revealed the struggles she had to overcome in that period, both in relation to her private life and problems with her weight.

Speaking on the show UFC Unfiltered, she said: “I broke up with my fiance, and we broke up before my first fight with Rose Namajunas, and this terrible weight cut happened, and I broke up again.

“This year I found out that my [previous] manager messed up my money, and then I found out that my fiance was cheating on me.

“That girl called me. I think that she was afraid that I was going to beat her up so badly, but I was like, ‘No, I’m kidding'.

"I just want to show to people and tell people that there’s always something going on in our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are. If your private life is not going in the right direction, you’re not going to be successful in the sport or in the business.”

Following two defeats to to Rose Namajunas, a win against Tecia Torres was followed up by another loss, this time to Valentina Shevchenko.

But the Polish ex-strawweight champion bounced back in October 2019 after 10 months out of the cage with a unanimous decision win over Michelle Waterson.

And now Jedrzejczyk feels she is back on the right track and mentally prepared for whatever comes her way.

"Now I feel free. I feel me, I feel Joanna again. I’m more smart, I’m more experienced.

“Maybe s***ty things happened in my life, but it has to happen somehow. I’m happy. I know what life is about now. When I turned 30, I thought I knew a lot and I had experienced a lot.