Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya today celebrates her 29th birthday and third wedding anniversary with her wife Violet Raseboya.

The South African runner first met Raseboya in a bathroom in 2007. Raseboya, now 33, who was a sprinter at the time and being escorted by doping officials, asked what a 'boy' was doing in there. Semenya responded, saying she was not a boy.

The pair started dating from that point onwards and 13 years later they are happy together and hopeful of having children.

Semenya tweeted: "Today makes it 3 years since we said yes and it has been a blessing, thank you @ledile_violet_s for being you for me, may God bless us."

Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya have been together for 13 years (Twitter: Caster Semenya)

Away from her personal life, the star runner experienced a life-changing year in 2019.

In May she was blocked from competing at the World Championships in Doha after the IAAF stood firm behind the new ruling that she would have to take medication to reduce her testosterone levels in order to compete.

The rule change was introduced because the governing body felt that female athletes, like Semenya, who has an intersex condition called hyperandrogenism, would have a 'competitive advantage'.

She fought the case for many months because she felt it was 'discriminatory, irrational, unjustifiable' but eventually lost.

In a statement the middle-distance runner said: "I am very disappointed to be kept from defending my hard-earned title, but this will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all of the female athletes concerned."