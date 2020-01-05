Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has described the 'heavenly' moment she met music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The 22-year-old, who has become globally famous over the past 18 months since her victory at the US Open in 2018, has been enjoying her off-season as she prepares for the 2020 campaign.

And while speaking to WTA Insider, Osaka revealed what it was like to meet world famous pop star couple Beyonce and Jay-Z and what the former Destiny's Child member said to her.

She said: "I met Beyonce and Jay Z during the off-season. She just smelled expensive and beautiful and she was soft and she hugged me. I was like, this is what heaven is.

"She was talking to me and she said she was proud of me. I thought, wow, that actually was a really important moment. I felt really depressed after I lost my match, but I'm thinking about the impact that tennis players have - I don't think we know. I don't think we're aware of all the good that we can do.

"That was kind of an eye-opening thing. Even though it was one of my worst points, to lose - I wanted to be a defending champion and I lost early - there's still something really good that came out of that."

Osaka also spoke about her disappointing fourth round exit to Belinda Bencic at last year's US Open.

In an honest assessment of where she is at mentally, the reigning Australian Open champion said she still goes over it in her head.

"Yesterday night, until I went to sleep I was just thinking about the US Open and how many regrets I had," she added.

"Imagine if I won my match and then won the next match, won the next match, I probably would have played Serena and that would have been awesome.