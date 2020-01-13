Tennis star Coco Gauff skywalks in Auckland and mimics semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova's pose

Coco Gauff went sightseeing at the Sky Tower after the Auckland Open (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
16:43pm, Mon 13 Jan 2020
Tennis teenage sensation Coco Gauff has posted a photo of herself on social media posing on top of the Sky Tower in Auckland, after her chances of reaching the quarter-finals came to an end. 

The world No 66 imitated the pose of US semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova, who visited the attraction a couple of days before. 

Gauff was defeated 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 by Laura Siegemund from Germany in the second round, whilst Anisimova lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in the semi-final against a dominant Serena Williams. 

British tennis player Jay Alexander commented on Gauff's post: "No thanks (followed by laughing emojis).