Tennis teenage sensation Coco Gauff has posted a photo of herself on social media posing on top of the Sky Tower in Auckland, after her chances of reaching the quarter-finals came to an end.

The world No 66 imitated the pose of US semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova, who visited the attraction a couple of days before.

Gauff was defeated 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 by Laura Siegemund from Germany in the second round, whilst Anisimova lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in the semi-final against a dominant Serena Williams.