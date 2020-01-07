Martina Navratilova has hit out at President Donald Trump after he said the US will not leave Iraq without being paid back for an air base the country built there.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion took to social media to voice her grievances against the President and asked him to comment on the position he has taken.

The dispute arose after Trump outlined what he plans to do if Iraq refuse to pay back the US for the air base

He said: “We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there.

"It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it. If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.

“If there’s any hostility, that they do anything we think is inappropriate, we are going to put sanctions on Iraq, very big sanctions on Iraq."

But Navratilova was not best pleased with the 73-year-old's combative approach to the issue.