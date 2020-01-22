Judy Murray enjoyed a break from commentating at The Australian Open to visit Melbourne Zoo and did not waste the opportunity to tease on social media with jokes about 'the other Murray brother'.

In what started as a comedy sketch with comedian Chris Forbes, the story of Duncan Murray has taken Twitter by storm with Judy, Andy, and Jamie all getting in on the act.

The 60-year-old tennis coach and commentator used her trip to the zoo as a prime opportunity to poke fun at Duncan posting photos and posts on Twitter.

In one tweet she seemed overjoyed to come across an Orangutan that shared a name with 'the other Murray brother' and shared a photo of his name plate.

No trip to the zoo is complete without a visit to the gift shop and for Judy this was a prime opportunity to find something for the boys.

She shared a picture of three hats accompanied by the caption: "Gifts for my 3 sons. But whose is whose?"

The image showed a hat stitched with a lion, one with a bull and a third with a black sheep. Hmm....

Judy asked followers to guess which hat was for Jamie, Andy or Duncan (Twitter: @JudyMurray)

This was not the first time while in Australia that the mother of two (or is it three?) has enjoyed a joke at 'Duncan's' expense.

While shopping in Adelaide she treated him to another present uploading a picture of a pale blue T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "A LOST CAUSE" accompanied by the caption: "Picked up a t shirt for Duncan in #Adelaide. He like turquise. #theotherMurraybrother.'

A T-shirt for Duncan (Twitter: @JudyMurray)