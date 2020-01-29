Streaker Kinsey Wolanski caused chaos at the Slalom World Cup in Austria by storming onto the snow in a revealing one piece holding up a banner emblazoned with "RIP KOBE #24."

The 23-year-old raced out of the crowd, causing the clock to stop, and posed at the finish line as Italian Alex Vinatzer finished his run.

Vinatzer began to celebrate, believing he had set the fastest time and put himself into the top spot ahead of Clement Noel.

But his smile soon faded when he realised it was the blonde prankster who had stopped the time and caused the crowd to start cheering.

Frenchman Noel looked on laughing as the Italian realised what had happened -before security rushed to remove the half-naked blonde from the snow.

Reaction to her stunt was predictably mixed, with some viewing it as distasteful in the wake of the tragic crash which killed Koby, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

Kinsey Wolanski streaked at the Champions League Final between Liverpool and Spurs last year (PA Images)

But Wolanski was unashamed of her actions. She said on Twitter: "Do things that scare you, go outside your comfort zone. I live for the moments that make my heart race."

Vinatzer, 20, didn't seem too disappointed as he had the opportunity to meet Wolanski after the race.

“Ohh boy, looks like I have a new girlfriend,” he wrote on Instagram.

“6th place in Schladming and probably one of the [best] finish fotos [sic] ever.

“Shladming you were amazing.”

Wolanski replied to the post writing: "Love you bae" accompanied by a heart emoji.