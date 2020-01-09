British rapper Stormzy has sent 'love and strength' to the Cardiff Metropolitan women's rugby team in a supportive video message.

The music star, who was at an album signing in Cardiff, created the message urging the university team to win 'every game' in the season.

He said: "The Archers rugby team, I'm going to need you lot to win every game from now on because I am sending you love and strength and power and guidance from God above. So now go and win."

The rugby club responded to Stormzy, saying: "Message from @stormzy wishing us luck for the rest of the season! Up the Archers! #uppamet We shall do our best! Maybe see you at the final!"