Stormzy sends 'love and strength' message to women's rugby club in supportive video
13:46pm, Thu 09 Jan 2020
British rapper Stormzy has sent 'love and strength' to the Cardiff Metropolitan women's rugby team in a supportive video message.
The music star, who was at an album signing in Cardiff, created the message urging the university team to win 'every game' in the season.
He said: "The Archers rugby team, I'm going to need you lot to win every game from now on because I am sending you love and strength and power and guidance from God above. So now go and win."
The rugby club responded to Stormzy, saying: "Message from @stormzy wishing us luck for the rest of the season! Up the Archers! #uppamet We shall do our best! Maybe see you at the final!"
The team compete in the British Universities and College National League, which they have won ten times.