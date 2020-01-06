Sport met Hollywood as athletes and actors joined forces at the 7th annual Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills.

The event, hosted on the eve of the Golden Globes awards ceremony, brings together the two worlds in order to create awareness and raise funds for sports-related causes.

Taking place at the beginning of Hollywood's Awards Season, the 2020 Brunch was hosted by multi-award-winning actress Nicole Kidman and five-time Olympic gold gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

Among the sporting legends present were six-time Olympic medallist Jackie Joyner-Kersee and former world figure-skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi, while some of Hollywood's finest including Naomi Watts, Taron Egerton and Ginnifer Goodwin were also there to wish athletes good luck ahead of this year's Tokyo Olympics.

The event raised more than $50,000 to send over 200 children and participants to Paralympic sports event, the Angel City Games.