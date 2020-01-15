Sport England launch body positive 'real' female fitness advert for five year This Girl Can anniversary
This Girl Can is back for its five-year anniversary and this year Sport England have launched their campaign with a video showing the 'real' side of female fitness.
Sport England launched the campaign in 2015 following research findings that showed women were held back from being more active by the fear of being judged.
Since then, 3.5million women have become more involved in physical activity or sport as a result.
The 2020 advert aims to combat unrealistic images portrayed on social media by showing the 'real' side of women taking part in activity.
Complete with hot water bottles, escaping tampon strings and menopausal symptoms, it shows women overcoming these challenges in a bid to show 'real' women keeping active.
Sport England's director of insight, Lisa O'Keefe said: "This Girl Can’ is about helping women feel confident, so they can overcome the fears about being judged.
“We’ve designed the new adverts to show things we’re still not seeing – women using exercise to manage period symptoms or juggling motherhood – all while celebrating women of all shapes, sizes, abilities and backgrounds.”