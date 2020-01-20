Paralympic star Libby Clegg has so far wowed viewers with her impressive performances in the first two weeks of ITV's Dancing on Ice but reveals she was advised not to take part in the show.

The 29-year-old, who is the first blind competitor on the programme, revealed that her coach, Paula Dunn, warned her not to sign up.

She said: "Paula expressed it's really not the best year to do it and I completely agree with her, but these opportunities don't come around very often.

"I felt like if i didn't take it I'd regret not doing it," she added.

She admitted that part of her thinking revolved around the fact she is now a mother - she and fiance Dan Powell had a son, Daniel, in April.

"I've got a son now so I need to think about financially making the most of situations," she said.

"I weighed up the options and it gives me an opportunity to get myself in front of a different audience and open other doors for me."

Clegg is now hoping to inspire others by taking part in the show, having already accomplished her goal of not being eliminated in the first week.