Paralympic champion and Dancing on Ice sensation Libby Clegg reveals she was warned not to take part in the hit ITV Show but being a new mum swung it
Paralympic star Libby Clegg has so far wowed viewers with her impressive performances in the first two weeks of ITV's Dancing on Ice but reveals she was advised not to take part in the show.
The 29-year-old, who is the first blind competitor on the programme, revealed that her coach, Paula Dunn, warned her not to sign up.
She said: "Paula expressed it's really not the best year to do it and I completely agree with her, but these opportunities don't come around very often.
"I felt like if i didn't take it I'd regret not doing it," she added.
She admitted that part of her thinking revolved around the fact she is now a mother - she and fiance Dan Powell had a son, Daniel, in April.
"I've got a son now so I need to think about financially making the most of situations," she said.
"I weighed up the options and it gives me an opportunity to get myself in front of a different audience and open other doors for me."
Clegg is now hoping to inspire others by taking part in the show, having already accomplished her goal of not being eliminated in the first week.
More from Extra Time
- American fitness model and former WWE star Eva Marie slams Qantas airline for "gender discrimination" after being barred from business lounge for wearing active wear
- British tennis star Heather Watson reveals how seeing Yeovil striker Courtney Duffus has had a great impact on her game and his goalscoring, despite her 'no dating footballers' rule
- Caroline Wozniacki's husband and former NBA star David Lee reveals a sweet secret about the tennis ace
On Sunday night's programme, she and partner Mark Hanretty scored 28.0 with their performance to 'Memory' from Cats, having last week reduced skating legend Cristopher Dean to tears.