Olympic champion Simone Biles surprises students at a Texas school to speak to them about the importance of a healthy lifestyle

Simone Biles has a record amount of World Championship medals (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
15:49pm, Fri 17 Jan 2020
Olympic champion Simone Biles surprised children at a Texas elementary school to give a talk about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

Biles is gearing up to the Tokyo Olympics this summer and is pipped to be the golden girl once again after picking up four golds and a bronze in gymnastics at the Rio 2016 Games.

On the visit in her hometown of Houston, she said: "The best part is meeting the kids, meeting new people and giving back."

Asked about the upcoming Olympics, she told the students she was in good shape.

“Right now, I’m feeling pretty good. We are in our down period of our training, so it’s a little bit on the simpler side, but I’m ready to kick the gears in and start working."