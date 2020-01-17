Olympic champion Simone Biles surprised children at a Texas elementary school to give a talk about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

Biles is gearing up to the Tokyo Olympics this summer and is pipped to be the golden girl once again after picking up four golds and a bronze in gymnastics at the Rio 2016 Games.

On the visit in her hometown of Houston, she said: "The best part is meeting the kids, meeting new people and giving back."

Asked about the upcoming Olympics, she told the students she was in good shape.