Maria Sharapova had a flirty exchange with her ex-boyfriend and fellow tennis player Grigor Dimitrov at the Kooyan Classic in Melbourne.

The pair announced their relationship in 2013 but separated two years later.

Sharapova was in the commentary box at the warm-up event for the Australian Open which starts next week. Dimitrov kept looking over at the Russian which caused her to say to her other pundits: "He keeps looking over. Can you tell him to stop looking?"

When Dimitrov wandered over to the box, Sharapova jokingly commented on his playing shorts. She said: "What about this yellow thing going on?"

He playfully retorted: "You like it, huh?" She then said: "Not really."

Dimitrov then said: "I thought you liked yellow on me but that's okay. People change, I get it."

The commentators then quizzed Sharapova on the break-up to which she said: "It was a while ago."