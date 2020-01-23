Marcus Rashford, Tyrone Mings and Ian Wright congratulate former England striker Eniola Aluko on new director role at Aston Villa
11:47am, Thu 23 Jan 2020
Premier League footballers Marcus Rashford, Tyrone Mings and Arsenal legend Ian Wright have all congratulated Eniola Aluko on her new sporting director role for Aston Villa women's side.
Aluko, 32, who played for Birmingham, Chelsea and Juventus recently announced her retirement from the game and has wasted little time getting back into the game.
Manchester United and England striker Rashford commented: "Congrats Eni fully deserved! Keep doing your thing."
More from Extra Time
- Tennis legend and gender equality advocate Billie Jean King takes top spot on list of women who changed the world in the last century
- US soccer stars and newly-weds Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger land first beauty deal
- Eniola Aluko thanks ex-Chelsea captain and 'legend' John Terry for helping her land new role with Aston Villa women
Mings, who plays for Villa's men's side added: "Welcome, Eni. A pleasure to have you with us on this journey."
Meanwhile, Wright posted a response applauding the former England player's new appointment.