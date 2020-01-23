Marcus Rashford, Tyrone Mings and Ian Wright congratulate former England striker Eniola Aluko on new director role at Aston Villa

By Alicia Turner
11:47am, Thu 23 Jan 2020
Premier League footballers Marcus Rashford, Tyrone Mings and Arsenal legend Ian Wright have all congratulated Eniola Aluko on her new sporting director role for Aston Villa women's side. 

Aluko, 32, who played for Birmingham, Chelsea and Juventus recently announced her retirement from the game and has wasted little time getting back into the game.

Manchester United and England striker Rashford commented: "Congrats Eni fully deserved! Keep doing your thing."

Mings, who plays for Villa's men's side added: "Welcome, Eni. A pleasure to have you with us on this journey."

Meanwhile, Wright posted a response applauding the former England player's new appointment.